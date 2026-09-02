JOHN HENRY
September 02, 2026
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John Francis Henry, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who left this world peacefully on August 22, 2026, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with illness. John was born on October 16, 1946, in Canton, Missouri, to Everett and Ethel Henry.
Proceeding in death are his parent’s, in laws Wilson and Lucille Jones, son in law Paul Frasier. John led a life marked by dedication, service, and love. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1964, and soon after, he answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Over the course of 22 distinguished years, John rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, retiring in 1986. His time in the Air Force was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his country and his comrades.
In 1970, John married the love of his life, Wanda Jones, on February 7. Together they shared 56 beautiful years of marriage, building a family that brought him immense pride and joy. John was a devoted father to his daughters, Kimberly Frasier and Kelly Haltom (Kevin), and a proud grandfather to his cherished grandson, John Paul Frasier. John had 5 siblings. Sharon Winters, Patricia Crane (Tony), Sandra Jacoby (Steve), Dennis Henry (Vickie) and Ruth Ann Howlett (Michael). John also had several nieces and nephews.
Following his military service, John embarked on a second career with the United States Postal Service (USPS), where he continued his tradition of dedication and service for another 22 years. In retirement, John’s passion for aviation led him to volunteer at the Barksdale Air Force Base museum, where he lovingly restored retired planes, preserving history for future generations.
John’s life was a testament to selfless service, both in uniform and in every role he undertook. A
A celebration of John’s life was held August 31, 2026, at Boone Funeral Home, located at 2156 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111.
Burial services was at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.
John will be profoundly missed, but his legacy of love, service, and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Proceeding in death are his parent’s, in laws Wilson and Lucille Jones, son in law Paul Frasier. John led a life marked by dedication, service, and love. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1964, and soon after, he answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Over the course of 22 distinguished years, John rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, retiring in 1986. His time in the Air Force was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his country and his comrades.
In 1970, John married the love of his life, Wanda Jones, on February 7. Together they shared 56 beautiful years of marriage, building a family that brought him immense pride and joy. John was a devoted father to his daughters, Kimberly Frasier and Kelly Haltom (Kevin), and a proud grandfather to his cherished grandson, John Paul Frasier. John had 5 siblings. Sharon Winters, Patricia Crane (Tony), Sandra Jacoby (Steve), Dennis Henry (Vickie) and Ruth Ann Howlett (Michael). John also had several nieces and nephews.
Following his military service, John embarked on a second career with the United States Postal Service (USPS), where he continued his tradition of dedication and service for another 22 years. In retirement, John’s passion for aviation led him to volunteer at the Barksdale Air Force Base museum, where he lovingly restored retired planes, preserving history for future generations.
John’s life was a testament to selfless service, both in uniform and in every role he undertook. A
A celebration of John’s life was held August 31, 2026, at Boone Funeral Home, located at 2156 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111.
Burial services was at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.
John will be profoundly missed, but his legacy of love, service, and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.
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