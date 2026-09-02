Three Canton Residents Arrested
September 02, 2026
Lyssa Mayfield, Nathaniel Mayfield and Jonathan Mayfield were arrested after a search warrant on a Canton home.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lyssa Mayfield, Nathaniel Mayfield and Jonathan Mayfield were arrested August 20, 2026. They were charged with unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of White Street in Canton.
Investigators found approximately 1.5 ounces of what’s believed to be cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia and items consistent with preparing and distributing drugs.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lyssa Mayfield, Nathaniel Mayfield and Jonathan Mayfield were arrested August 20, 2026. They were charged with unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of White Street in Canton.
Investigators found approximately 1.5 ounces of what’s believed to be cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia and items consistent with preparing and distributing drugs.
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