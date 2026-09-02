Monarch Butterfly Program

September 02, 2026

The Lewistown Library will host guest speaker Connie Gutting, who will speak about the monarch butterfly, on Sat, Sept 5 at 10:00 a.m. This program is for all ages and everyone is welcome.  For more information call 573-215-2601. The Lewistown Library is located at 219 W Main Street in Lewistown.





Suicide Prevention
Flea Market
Art Walk