Lewistown Appreciation Days
September 02, 2026
Lewistown Appreciation Days will be held Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. Food vendors and live music will
start the evening of Sept. 11. Saturday, Sept. 12, a full day of activities are planned with a car
show, 5k run, kids activities, parade at 1 p.m. Free meal at 5 p.m. bingo, little Mr. and Miss
contest, silent auction, food vendors and other activities.
start the evening of Sept. 11. Saturday, Sept. 12, a full day of activities are planned with a car
show, 5k run, kids activities, parade at 1 p.m. Free meal at 5 p.m. bingo, little Mr. and Miss
contest, silent auction, food vendors and other activities.
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