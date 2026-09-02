Lewistown Appreciation Days

September 02, 2026

Lewistown Appreciation Days will be held Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. Food vendors and live music will
start the evening of Sept. 11. Saturday, Sept. 12, a full day of activities are planned with a car
show, 5k run, kids activities, parade at 1 p.m. Free meal at 5 p.m. bingo, little Mr. and Miss
contest, silent auction, food vendors and other activities.





Flea Market
Art Walk
HDMA3