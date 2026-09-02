Route 81 Culvert Replacement
September 02, 2026
The following information is for general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.
All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.
In Lewis County, Missouri Route 81 – September 8, closed for culvert replacement operations from CR 579 to CR 479 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.
In Lewis County, Missouri Route 81 – September 8, closed for culvert replacement operations from CR 579 to CR 479 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
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