The Covered Dish - Wild Rice and Shrimp Salad
September 02, 2026
This week was a busy one on the home front. With most of the action culminating over the weekend. Our daughter-in-law celebrated her birthday, and Ervin and I attended the Vince Gill concert in Springfield. Lastly; we watched Phillip race on Saturday night back at the Springfield Track. We were astounded at the Vince Gill concert. It was 3 hours and 20 minutes long with no intermission. I lost track of how many curtain calls!
We last saw him in concert 2 years ago at the Grand Ole Opry, but 3-4 songs were just not enough!
For our gal, Paige, I made a rich chocolate cake with all the fixins including red raspberries to garnish. I also made the wild rice/shrimp salad. We are very blessed by our son’s wife, and I certainly enjoy spoiling her at every opportunity.
The salad plans have been dancing around in my head for quite some time now, and I am glad I finally set down and made it. Like I indicated in the recipe it was very refreshing on the palate, not to mention it made a nice presentation. Many would consider eating it as a main dish and adding a sweet muffin or bread with it. That was actually the plan when I made the salad. Finding good things to take in the daily lunch box can be a chore sometimes. I didn’t mention that I made more wild rice than I needed for the salad and froze the access for another recipe later on!
Speaking of lunches, kids could use creativity in their school lunch boxes too. By putting in ingredients they like with the wild rice and maybe some quinoa you can send very healthy meals to school. If you’re in a rush to make the lunches you could always purchase a block of smoked turkey at the deli and cut it into chunks. Make sure you have a small ice block to set under the salad in the lunch tote. Add a piece of fruit and a square of chocolate, what a meal!
Wild rice is much much better for us than white rice. Higher protein and fiber content and a lower glycemic index. Do the research, it is truly not a rice!
This week I’m making dishes for the freezer. A good ole’ tater tot casserole is at the top of the list since it freezes so well. Also some requested cookies are on the request list.
The temperatures have started their descent (I hope for good) and going out on the screened in porch is much more comfortable these days. Enjoy the week! Simply Yours The Covered Dish.
Wild Rice and Shrimp Salad
6 cups cooked, wild rice
8-10 green onions, diced fine with tops
1 red pepper or more, finely diced
3-4 stalks celery finely sliced
2-3 cups finely sliced spinach
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 container grape tomatoes, halved
2 bags medium shrimp, cooked, (12-16oz. Per bag)
2-3 tablespoons light olive oil
Seafood seasoning of choice
Black Pepper was the only other spice added
‘Girard’s’ Champagne Salad Dressing, see directions
The night before making the salad soak the wild rice in water. Drain the next day and cook. With the soaking it will take less time to cook. While the rice cooks begin preparing remaining ingredients. On the shrimp I thawed it, patted it dry and placed it in a bowl, drizzling on the olive oil and seafood seasoning, then stir to blend. Originally I had planned on doing both white rice and wild, but in the end I’m glad I did all wild rice. How much of the dressing? I used almost the entire bottle leaving maybe 1 inch or so in the bottom to add after the salad sets a while. The salad will serve 10-12 persons.
After eating my new salad I can say I really enjoyed the freshness of the dish. As usual my mind wandered even with my own recipe I can see this made with both grilled chicken or beef. I mentioned a little Asiago cheese or sauteed walnuts for more protein. Ervin, my spouse, said no, but after you try the salad you can make your own adaptions.
If you’re missing an ingredient or two you could also use a zucchini chopped fine, seeds removed. Just don’t lose the pops of color from the red pepper and tomatoes. One other ingredient I had planned on using was fresh basil. This too depends upon your personal preference.
A little after-thought, if you’re having a dinner party with a fillet of white fish start the meal with this salad. Use a champagne glass or other specialty plate, place 2 or 3 large spinach leaves in the bottom, stems removed and then place the dollop of salad on top with perhaps a grape tomato on the top. Using the rice in the opener I might go with a small red potato with the fish entree. The salad holds well for a couple of days in the frig. Making it easy to entertain on a Friday night after work. FYI, I’d also use this salad with a steak.
We last saw him in concert 2 years ago at the Grand Ole Opry, but 3-4 songs were just not enough!
For our gal, Paige, I made a rich chocolate cake with all the fixins including red raspberries to garnish. I also made the wild rice/shrimp salad. We are very blessed by our son’s wife, and I certainly enjoy spoiling her at every opportunity.
The salad plans have been dancing around in my head for quite some time now, and I am glad I finally set down and made it. Like I indicated in the recipe it was very refreshing on the palate, not to mention it made a nice presentation. Many would consider eating it as a main dish and adding a sweet muffin or bread with it. That was actually the plan when I made the salad. Finding good things to take in the daily lunch box can be a chore sometimes. I didn’t mention that I made more wild rice than I needed for the salad and froze the access for another recipe later on!
Speaking of lunches, kids could use creativity in their school lunch boxes too. By putting in ingredients they like with the wild rice and maybe some quinoa you can send very healthy meals to school. If you’re in a rush to make the lunches you could always purchase a block of smoked turkey at the deli and cut it into chunks. Make sure you have a small ice block to set under the salad in the lunch tote. Add a piece of fruit and a square of chocolate, what a meal!
Wild rice is much much better for us than white rice. Higher protein and fiber content and a lower glycemic index. Do the research, it is truly not a rice!
This week I’m making dishes for the freezer. A good ole’ tater tot casserole is at the top of the list since it freezes so well. Also some requested cookies are on the request list.
The temperatures have started their descent (I hope for good) and going out on the screened in porch is much more comfortable these days. Enjoy the week! Simply Yours The Covered Dish.
Wild Rice and Shrimp Salad
6 cups cooked, wild rice
8-10 green onions, diced fine with tops
1 red pepper or more, finely diced
3-4 stalks celery finely sliced
2-3 cups finely sliced spinach
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 container grape tomatoes, halved
2 bags medium shrimp, cooked, (12-16oz. Per bag)
2-3 tablespoons light olive oil
Seafood seasoning of choice
Black Pepper was the only other spice added
‘Girard’s’ Champagne Salad Dressing, see directions
The night before making the salad soak the wild rice in water. Drain the next day and cook. With the soaking it will take less time to cook. While the rice cooks begin preparing remaining ingredients. On the shrimp I thawed it, patted it dry and placed it in a bowl, drizzling on the olive oil and seafood seasoning, then stir to blend. Originally I had planned on doing both white rice and wild, but in the end I’m glad I did all wild rice. How much of the dressing? I used almost the entire bottle leaving maybe 1 inch or so in the bottom to add after the salad sets a while. The salad will serve 10-12 persons.
After eating my new salad I can say I really enjoyed the freshness of the dish. As usual my mind wandered even with my own recipe I can see this made with both grilled chicken or beef. I mentioned a little Asiago cheese or sauteed walnuts for more protein. Ervin, my spouse, said no, but after you try the salad you can make your own adaptions.
If you’re missing an ingredient or two you could also use a zucchini chopped fine, seeds removed. Just don’t lose the pops of color from the red pepper and tomatoes. One other ingredient I had planned on using was fresh basil. This too depends upon your personal preference.
A little after-thought, if you’re having a dinner party with a fillet of white fish start the meal with this salad. Use a champagne glass or other specialty plate, place 2 or 3 large spinach leaves in the bottom, stems removed and then place the dollop of salad on top with perhaps a grape tomato on the top. Using the rice in the opener I might go with a small red potato with the fish entree. The salad holds well for a couple of days in the frig. Making it easy to entertain on a Friday night after work. FYI, I’d also use this salad with a steak.
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