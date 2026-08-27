LaGrange Class of 57

August 27, 2026

Members of the LaGrange Class of 1957 held their annual reunion on August 22 at the Saints Avenue Café in Canton. Pictured are Barbara Farr Steinkamp, Ron Fishback, Sharon  Phillips Crandall. Back row: Bobby Tiemann, Alvin Vaughn and Ronnie Lay. Absent were Judy Harrison, Lester Wagner and Lewis Pascoe. The group plans to celebrate 70 years since graduation next August. 





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