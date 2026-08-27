Canton Hosts Circus
August 27, 2026
The Canton Main Street Association sponsored the Culpepper and Meriweather Circus that had two performances on August 21. Several residents also watched the crew raise the tent earlier that morning. The two performances delighted the crowd with circus acts including trapeze artists, fire eating, high wire and animal tricks. The Canton Main Street Association appreciates everyone who attended and all the businesses that helped sponsor or contribute to a successful event in downtown Canton.
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