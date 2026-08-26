DONALD GRIMWOOD, JR.
August 26, 2026
Donald Grimwood, Jr., 73 of Monticello, Missouri dies August 18, 2026 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
The son of Theodore Donald and Betty Jane (Richardson) Grimwood, Sr. was born on November 19, 1952 at Wellsville, Missouri.
He was united in marriage to Ruth Schaefer on September 21, 1974 at Resurrection Church in Wellsville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2025.
Don was a member of the Monticello Fire Department, Durgeon Creek Watershed Board and had also served as Mayor of the City of Monticello. He owned and operated Grimwood Construction for many years and Smurfwood Trails where he was known as “Papa Smurf” He was also a pineapple farmer in Belize.
Don loved to travel and had many adventures in his life like flying his powered hang glider, riding on four wheelers, white water rafting, snorkeling, camping with grandkids and riding his motorcycle at the “Tail of the Dragon”.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Novinger of Quincy, Ill., and Cheryl (Adam) Hinrichs of Stover, Mo.; three grandchildren, Owen, Ellie and Isla Novinger; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a sister and a half-brother.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Little Mountain Cemetery in Monticello, Missouri. Visitation will be held Sunday September 13, 2026 from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri.
Honorary Pallbearers: Kevin Novinger, Adam Hinrichs, Owen Novinger, Ellie Novinger and Isla Novinger.
Memorials may be made to the Monticello Cemetery Association.
The son of Theodore Donald and Betty Jane (Richardson) Grimwood, Sr. was born on November 19, 1952 at Wellsville, Missouri.
He was united in marriage to Ruth Schaefer on September 21, 1974 at Resurrection Church in Wellsville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2025.
Don was a member of the Monticello Fire Department, Durgeon Creek Watershed Board and had also served as Mayor of the City of Monticello. He owned and operated Grimwood Construction for many years and Smurfwood Trails where he was known as “Papa Smurf” He was also a pineapple farmer in Belize.
Don loved to travel and had many adventures in his life like flying his powered hang glider, riding on four wheelers, white water rafting, snorkeling, camping with grandkids and riding his motorcycle at the “Tail of the Dragon”.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Novinger of Quincy, Ill., and Cheryl (Adam) Hinrichs of Stover, Mo.; three grandchildren, Owen, Ellie and Isla Novinger; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a sister and a half-brother.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Little Mountain Cemetery in Monticello, Missouri. Visitation will be held Sunday September 13, 2026 from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri.
Honorary Pallbearers: Kevin Novinger, Adam Hinrichs, Owen Novinger, Ellie Novinger and Isla Novinger.
Memorials may be made to the Monticello Cemetery Association.
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