RICHARD COOK
August 25, 2026
Richard T. Cook Sr., 86, of Durham, Mo., died August 19, 2026, at his home.
Richard was born on September 26, 1939, in Quincy, Ill., to Carold Cook and Mildred Cannady Cook. He was married to Judith Ann Klocke Cook on November 16, 1957, in Palmyra, Mo. She preceded him in death March 18, 2021.
Survivors include his children, Susie (Tris) Wood of Ewing, Mo., Larry Cook (Lolli Gallaher) of Ewing, Mo., daughter in law, Debbie Johnson of Durham, Mo., grandchildren, Amy Gormanson, Amanda Fleer, Austin Cook, Tristan Wood and Anne Wood, great grandchildren, Theron, Ashton and Aubree Fleer, Sebastian, Cayden, and Parker Cook and Abigail Gormanson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Ricky Cook, great grandson Jackson Cook and brother, Roger L. Cook, and sister, Karlyn Campen.
Richard was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from the Quincy Paper Mill, where he worked as a Supervisor Foreman.
Richard was a devoted family man who especially cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, and Sunday suppers which included card games with loved ones. Quiet and reserved, he was known for his honesty, strong work ethic, and willingness to help others. He was a good neighbor, and his neighbors were good to him.
He enjoyed playing Rummy and Poker, watching black-and-white Westerns, gardening, hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. A talented mechanic, Richard could fix just about anything, from a household fan to a tractor. He also enjoyed collecting knives and unique odds and ends.
Richard was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and a member of the Shriners, Free Masons, and VA organizations. He will be remembered as a good neighbor, loyal friend, and loving family man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Graveside Services with full Military Honors performed by the Lewis County Memorial Post #578 of the American Legion will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2026, at the German Lutheran Cemetery in Ewing, Mo. Pastor Lance Bonnell will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Klocke, Chris Klocke, Mike Klocke, David Goings, Bill Goings and Donnie Stewart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the German Lutheran Cemetery in Ewing, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
Richard was born on September 26, 1939, in Quincy, Ill., to Carold Cook and Mildred Cannady Cook. He was married to Judith Ann Klocke Cook on November 16, 1957, in Palmyra, Mo. She preceded him in death March 18, 2021.
Survivors include his children, Susie (Tris) Wood of Ewing, Mo., Larry Cook (Lolli Gallaher) of Ewing, Mo., daughter in law, Debbie Johnson of Durham, Mo., grandchildren, Amy Gormanson, Amanda Fleer, Austin Cook, Tristan Wood and Anne Wood, great grandchildren, Theron, Ashton and Aubree Fleer, Sebastian, Cayden, and Parker Cook and Abigail Gormanson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Ricky Cook, great grandson Jackson Cook and brother, Roger L. Cook, and sister, Karlyn Campen.
Richard was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from the Quincy Paper Mill, where he worked as a Supervisor Foreman.
Richard was a devoted family man who especially cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, and Sunday suppers which included card games with loved ones. Quiet and reserved, he was known for his honesty, strong work ethic, and willingness to help others. He was a good neighbor, and his neighbors were good to him.
He enjoyed playing Rummy and Poker, watching black-and-white Westerns, gardening, hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. A talented mechanic, Richard could fix just about anything, from a household fan to a tractor. He also enjoyed collecting knives and unique odds and ends.
Richard was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and a member of the Shriners, Free Masons, and VA organizations. He will be remembered as a good neighbor, loyal friend, and loving family man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Graveside Services with full Military Honors performed by the Lewis County Memorial Post #578 of the American Legion will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2026, at the German Lutheran Cemetery in Ewing, Mo. Pastor Lance Bonnell will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Klocke, Chris Klocke, Mike Klocke, David Goings, Bill Goings and Donnie Stewart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the German Lutheran Cemetery in Ewing, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo.
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