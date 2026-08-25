DONALD RAINES
August 25, 2026
Donald K. Raines, 85 of Canton, Missouri, died August 19, 2026 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center at St. Louis, Missouri.
The son of James and Dorothy Phillips Raines was born on November 26, 1940 at Quincy, Illinois.
He was united in marriage to Lola Primm on October 24, 1964 at Colony, Missouri.
Donald was a 4-H project leader and loved woodworking. He rode motorcycles professionally and was an avid duck and deer hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Raines of Canton, Mo. and his daughter, Margaret Raines of Canton, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Chance Michael Raines Jones.
Memorial services were held August 25, 2026 at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri with Rev. Paul Kinney officiating. Visitation was held prior to services. Honorary Pallbearers: the Canton High School Class of 1958.
Memorials may be made to the Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch, Canton Public Library or St. Joseph’s Indian School.
The son of James and Dorothy Phillips Raines was born on November 26, 1940 at Quincy, Illinois.
He was united in marriage to Lola Primm on October 24, 1964 at Colony, Missouri.
Donald was a 4-H project leader and loved woodworking. He rode motorcycles professionally and was an avid duck and deer hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Raines of Canton, Mo. and his daughter, Margaret Raines of Canton, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Chance Michael Raines Jones.
Memorial services were held August 25, 2026 at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri with Rev. Paul Kinney officiating. Visitation was held prior to services. Honorary Pallbearers: the Canton High School Class of 1958.
Memorials may be made to the Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch, Canton Public Library or St. Joseph’s Indian School.
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