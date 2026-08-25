The Covered Dish - Blues Berry Freeze
August 25, 2026
I just came home from a quick 2 day trip to my hometown of Lewistown, Missouri. Ervin and I both had a great time even if the trip was more for me than himself. I met 9 other high school classmates for lunch last Thursday, at Primos in Canton, Missouri. Great food, wonderful conversation, followed by a stop across the street, at the historical society. I don’t know when I’ve had a better time with old friends. We wrapped up the return trip in Hannibal with breakfast at my favorite place, Logue’s, located on the outer perimeter of Hannibal, on highway 61. We always have a great meal here no matter what time of day! We got back in the car with Rumor, our corgi, and arrived in Branson West before dinner. As usual, I came home, read a while, and went to bed! (Hey, at least I didn’t sleep in the car!)
With the return to school the kids will be needing a bit more of our time until things settle back into a routine. Plan simple meals they enjoy for the first couple of weeks. Make a list, order things in advance and do a grocery pick up. That’s what I just finished doing, and I don’t have little people any longer.
Be sure and throw in a few things like ice cream and quality snacks while you are at it! Of course, I do that too! As the weekend rolls around push to get any homework done when they come home on Friday. The battle on Sunday will be well worth it, and you will alleviate additional stress. Kindergartners through about 3rd or 4th can still have little melt downs about returning to school the first couple of weeks. Why do I seem to know so much about the return to school? In my first life I taught vocal music for about 30 years in Missouri. The key was to keep everyone busy doing fun things so they didn’t have time to think about home.
The Blues Berry Freeze can be in the freezer and used for after school snacks any day of the week. With very little thought all of you will easily be able to flip this recipe to strawberry or even a peach freeze. This is also a dessert that can be made a week ahead of time for entertaining or carry-in suppers.
Be sure and allow a little time for the dessert to soften before serving the dish.
Fresh mint is a nice garnish for the top ‘if’ you feel you need more. You could also make a blueberry sauce and drizzle it on the plate before sitting the dessert down. If you’re in my neck of the woods I would use a blueberry amaretto sauce from Persimmon Hill Farms, located in Lampe, MO. (They also ship!) I just realized that I ran this recipe in June, holy cow, I’m slipping! You know what, I’m not stewing about it! For many this will be the very first time viewing the recipe.
Last week I had planned on sharing my improvised freezer Cole slaw recipe.
Unfortunately a few things got in way, like fun things, and I haven’t gotten it completed just yet. Bare with me, if you will. I’m going to get this recipe set and ready to send out to all my readers. Let’s hope for a much cooler week friends, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Blues Berry Freeze
Crust
1 stick/or 1⁄2 cup of softened butter
1 cup flour
1⁄4 cup brown sugar
1⁄2 cup chopped nuts, (English Walnuts or Pecans usually.)
Mix crust ingredients together and spread in a greased 9 x 13 baking pan. Bake about 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool. Crumble the entire pan. Use the largest portion of the crumble for the bottom of the dessert and use the rest for the top garnish.
Filling
1 cup granulated sugar or powdered sugar, if desired*
24 ounces blueberries, (can be frozen then thawed)
2/3 cup cold water
8 ounces softened cream cheese
12 ounces cool whip or ‘real’ whipped cream
1 teaspoon almond extract
In a food processor chop 12 ounces of berries with 1/3 cup of the cold water.
Place in a mixing bowl. Process the second 12 ounces with the last 1/3 cup of cold water. Blend the sugar into the fruit mixture and set to the side. Soften cream cheese and blend together with the cool whip. Add fruit, extract and fruit mixture together in a large bowl.
Sprinkle half to three fourths of the crust crumble on the bottom of the 9 x 13 greased baking pan. Fill with the fruit filling. Place remaining crumbles on the top of the fruit. Freeze at least 4-6 hours. Should serve 16 pieces of frozen blueberry dessert.
*Sometimes I use powdered sugar in cold mixes because it dissolves so much better than granulated.
With the return to school the kids will be needing a bit more of our time until things settle back into a routine. Plan simple meals they enjoy for the first couple of weeks. Make a list, order things in advance and do a grocery pick up. That’s what I just finished doing, and I don’t have little people any longer.
Be sure and throw in a few things like ice cream and quality snacks while you are at it! Of course, I do that too! As the weekend rolls around push to get any homework done when they come home on Friday. The battle on Sunday will be well worth it, and you will alleviate additional stress. Kindergartners through about 3rd or 4th can still have little melt downs about returning to school the first couple of weeks. Why do I seem to know so much about the return to school? In my first life I taught vocal music for about 30 years in Missouri. The key was to keep everyone busy doing fun things so they didn’t have time to think about home.
The Blues Berry Freeze can be in the freezer and used for after school snacks any day of the week. With very little thought all of you will easily be able to flip this recipe to strawberry or even a peach freeze. This is also a dessert that can be made a week ahead of time for entertaining or carry-in suppers.
Be sure and allow a little time for the dessert to soften before serving the dish.
Fresh mint is a nice garnish for the top ‘if’ you feel you need more. You could also make a blueberry sauce and drizzle it on the plate before sitting the dessert down. If you’re in my neck of the woods I would use a blueberry amaretto sauce from Persimmon Hill Farms, located in Lampe, MO. (They also ship!) I just realized that I ran this recipe in June, holy cow, I’m slipping! You know what, I’m not stewing about it! For many this will be the very first time viewing the recipe.
Last week I had planned on sharing my improvised freezer Cole slaw recipe.
Unfortunately a few things got in way, like fun things, and I haven’t gotten it completed just yet. Bare with me, if you will. I’m going to get this recipe set and ready to send out to all my readers. Let’s hope for a much cooler week friends, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Blues Berry Freeze
Crust
1 stick/or 1⁄2 cup of softened butter
1 cup flour
1⁄4 cup brown sugar
1⁄2 cup chopped nuts, (English Walnuts or Pecans usually.)
Mix crust ingredients together and spread in a greased 9 x 13 baking pan. Bake about 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool. Crumble the entire pan. Use the largest portion of the crumble for the bottom of the dessert and use the rest for the top garnish.
Filling
1 cup granulated sugar or powdered sugar, if desired*
24 ounces blueberries, (can be frozen then thawed)
2/3 cup cold water
8 ounces softened cream cheese
12 ounces cool whip or ‘real’ whipped cream
1 teaspoon almond extract
In a food processor chop 12 ounces of berries with 1/3 cup of the cold water.
Place in a mixing bowl. Process the second 12 ounces with the last 1/3 cup of cold water. Blend the sugar into the fruit mixture and set to the side. Soften cream cheese and blend together with the cool whip. Add fruit, extract and fruit mixture together in a large bowl.
Sprinkle half to three fourths of the crust crumble on the bottom of the 9 x 13 greased baking pan. Fill with the fruit filling. Place remaining crumbles on the top of the fruit. Freeze at least 4-6 hours. Should serve 16 pieces of frozen blueberry dessert.
*Sometimes I use powdered sugar in cold mixes because it dissolves so much better than granulated.
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