Cobbler Creations

August 25, 2026

The Monticello United Methodist Church will host their annual Cobbler Creations on Sunday,
August 30, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church in Monticello. Homemade cobblers and
sandwiches will be served. Carry outs available. Donations accepted. Everyone welcome.





HDMA3
Suicide Prevention