Cobbler Creations
August 25, 2026
The Monticello United Methodist Church will host their annual Cobbler Creations on Sunday,
August 30, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church in Monticello. Homemade cobblers and
sandwiches will be served. Carry outs available. Donations accepted. Everyone welcome.
August 30, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church in Monticello. Homemade cobblers and
sandwiches will be served. Carry outs available. Donations accepted. Everyone welcome.
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