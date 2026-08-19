Lewis Receives Certification
August 19, 2026
Pictured (l-r0: Sam Wilson, South Alderman, Linda Goodson, North Alderman, Dee Raleigh, South Alderman, Renny Lay, Deputy city clerk, Sierra Schwartz, South Alderman, Wendy Lewis, City Clerk, MRCC, Eric Stewart, City Operator, Mayor Zachary Sharpe, Ottie Lewis, City Collector, Wayne Rudd, City Waste Water Operator, Roy Lewis, North Alderman, Kyle Clay, North Alderman
City Clerk of La Belle, Mo, Wendy Lewis, received a certificate of recognition for obtaining the Missouri Registered City Clerk-continuing certification, from Tara Johnson, City of Callao, Missouri City Clerks and Financial Officers Association (MoCCFOA), Northeast Division on August 10, 2026, also presenting the certificate was Dena Hodges, City of La Plata.
Wendy received this recognition for her dedicated service to the citizens of La Belle and to her commitment and perseverance to obtain this honor. It takes years of continued education, and involvement within the MoCCFOA.
Wendy has been the city clerk of La Belle for 11 years.
Wendy received this recognition for her dedicated service to the citizens of La Belle and to her commitment and perseverance to obtain this honor. It takes years of continued education, and involvement within the MoCCFOA.
Wendy has been the city clerk of La Belle for 11 years.
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