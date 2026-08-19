Blessing Risk Manager Earns National Certification
August 19, 2026
Blessing Health System Risk Manager Justin McDermott, MBA, CHES, CPHRM, has earned the prestigious Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management (CPHRM) credential.
The CPHRM designation is awarded through the American Hospital Association Certification Center in collaboration with the American Society for Health Care Risk Management and is recognized as a national standard of excellence in healthcare risk management.
To earn the certification, candidates must meet education and professional experience requirements and pass a comprehensive examination covering five key areas of healthcare risk management: clinical and patient safety, risk financing, legal and regulatory issues, healthcare operations, and claims and litigation.
McDermott recently passed the examination after meeting the credential’s rigorous requirements. He brings 20 years of progressive healthcare experience, including more than 10 years focused on risk management and quality improvement. He has served in Blessing’s Risk Management department since joining the organization in 2019.
McDermott earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from Truman State University in 2012 and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University in 2014.
In addition to his work at Blessing Health, McDermott is active in several professional and community organizations, including the American Society for Health Care Risk Management, the Illinois Society for Health Care Risk Management, the Truman State University Health Science Advisory Board, and the Canton City Council.
He is a resident of Canton, Mo.
The CPHRM designation is awarded through the American Hospital Association Certification Center in collaboration with the American Society for Health Care Risk Management and is recognized as a national standard of excellence in healthcare risk management.
To earn the certification, candidates must meet education and professional experience requirements and pass a comprehensive examination covering five key areas of healthcare risk management: clinical and patient safety, risk financing, legal and regulatory issues, healthcare operations, and claims and litigation.
McDermott recently passed the examination after meeting the credential’s rigorous requirements. He brings 20 years of progressive healthcare experience, including more than 10 years focused on risk management and quality improvement. He has served in Blessing’s Risk Management department since joining the organization in 2019.
McDermott earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from Truman State University in 2012 and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University in 2014.
In addition to his work at Blessing Health, McDermott is active in several professional and community organizations, including the American Society for Health Care Risk Management, the Illinois Society for Health Care Risk Management, the Truman State University Health Science Advisory Board, and the Canton City Council.
He is a resident of Canton, Mo.
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