JUDITH WEISENBORN
August 19, 2026
Judith (Judy) Mac Bevans Weisenborn passed away peacefully on July 26, 2026. She was 87 years old.
Mom was born in Canton, Missouri on January 17, 1939, to the late Mac B. and Nettie Lee (Sitton) Bevans. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Allen Sitton Bevans and husband Paul David Weisenborn. She attended Canton grade school and high school graduating in 1956. She then attended Culver-Stockton College in Canton and became a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
Mom married our wonderful father on May 31, 1958. Dad preceded Mom in death on November 4, 2001, in a tragic accident after 43 years of marriage. Mom is survived by her daughter Jill Ann Weisenborn LaBrie (Wayne), son Paul David Weisenborn II, granddaughter Holli Marie LaBrie (Taylor), great grandson Elliott Bryce Morgan, two nieces and three nephews.
On May 31, 1958, she married her husband, Paul David Weisenborn. They met as students in 1956 at Culver-Stockton College in Canton. He was the love of her life for over forty-three years before his tragic death in 2001.
Mom and Dad moved to Tucson in May of 1961 to work with his father in the dairy business. She worked from 1970 to 1995 for Pima County in the Purchasing Department as a buyer.
She was an active member of the Tucson Alpha Xi Delta Alumnae Association and enjoyed lifelong friendships with her sisters of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
She was a founding member of Capilla del Sol Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and over the years served as Moderator, Elder, and served on many committees.
Services will be held on Saturday August 22, 2026, at 2:00 pm at Adair Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern, Tucson, AZ 85704
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made in mom’s memory to:
Student Emergency Fund
Culver Stockton College
One College Hill, Canton MO 63435
Mom was born in Canton, Missouri on January 17, 1939, to the late Mac B. and Nettie Lee (Sitton) Bevans. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Allen Sitton Bevans and husband Paul David Weisenborn. She attended Canton grade school and high school graduating in 1956. She then attended Culver-Stockton College in Canton and became a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
Mom married our wonderful father on May 31, 1958. Dad preceded Mom in death on November 4, 2001, in a tragic accident after 43 years of marriage. Mom is survived by her daughter Jill Ann Weisenborn LaBrie (Wayne), son Paul David Weisenborn II, granddaughter Holli Marie LaBrie (Taylor), great grandson Elliott Bryce Morgan, two nieces and three nephews.
On May 31, 1958, she married her husband, Paul David Weisenborn. They met as students in 1956 at Culver-Stockton College in Canton. He was the love of her life for over forty-three years before his tragic death in 2001.
Mom and Dad moved to Tucson in May of 1961 to work with his father in the dairy business. She worked from 1970 to 1995 for Pima County in the Purchasing Department as a buyer.
She was an active member of the Tucson Alpha Xi Delta Alumnae Association and enjoyed lifelong friendships with her sisters of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
She was a founding member of Capilla del Sol Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and over the years served as Moderator, Elder, and served on many committees.
Services will be held on Saturday August 22, 2026, at 2:00 pm at Adair Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern, Tucson, AZ 85704
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made in mom’s memory to:
Student Emergency Fund
Culver Stockton College
One College Hill, Canton MO 63435
A healthy Lewis County requires great community news.
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Press-News Journal by subscribing today!