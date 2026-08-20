CAROLYN WINTERS

August 20, 2026

Carolyn Joyce Winters, 83, Canton, Missouri died July 29, 2026 at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill.
Memorial services for Carolyn and her sister, Lois Block will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Canton Christian Church, Canton, Mo. 
Inurnment: Cisne Cemetery at Cisne, Illinois at a later date.





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