LOIS BLOCK

August 20, 2026

Lois Ann Block, 73, Canton, Missouri died June 18, 2025 at her home in Canton. Memorial services for Lois and her sister, Carolyn Winters will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Canton Christian Church, Canton, Mo.
Inurnment: Cisne Cemetery at Cisne, Illinois at a later date.
Arrangements: Arnold’s Funeral Home, Canton.





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