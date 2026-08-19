ELIZEBETH HOPKINS

August 19, 2026

Elizebeth “Beth” Belinda (Huston) Hopkins, 66, Kahoka, Missouri, died August 11, 2026. Funeral services held August 18, 2026, at Wilson and McKinnon Funeral Home, Kahoka, Mo. Pastor Kim McNamar officiated. Burial: Kahoka Cemetery, Kahoka, Mo. Memorials suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses, checks payable to Wilson & McKinnon Funeral Home.





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