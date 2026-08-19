Leo Bertram Nichols Jr.

August 19, 2026

Leo Bertram Nichols Jr., 95, of Canton, Mo, passed away at Blessing Hospital in Quincy,  Sunday, August 16, 2026. 
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 11:00 am at Shrine of St Patrick Church, St Patrick, Mo. 





Flea Market
Art Walk