The Covered Dish - Asian Steak Vegetable Soup
August 19, 2026
This week I’m presenting a ‘lite’ beef soup, spotlighting the ramen noodle and lots of yummy vegetables. My husband, Ervin, thought it was just perfect, but I still want to suggest the addition of fresh ground ginger. If you don’t care for fresh ginger, stay with the original format as presented.
On the home front I continued with clean up and clean out! Made several breakfast burritos for the present and the freezer. Tried the new ‘Kettle’ version of marinara sauce, we gave it a thumbs up, definitely will purchase it again.
Used the sauce this evening with quick fix chicken Parmesan. Other prep involved a slow cooked pork butt, once again, some for now and some for the freezer! Like I’ve stated many times before, when you get started on a project stopping to cook an entire meal can take a chunk of time. Next week I’ll let you know what I think of a new freezer slaw dressing I’m working on this week.
Like many of you I look at the calendar and wonder where oh where has this summer gone? With the past 100 plus weather days here in the Ozarks most of us are ready to truly say ‘tally ho’ to these rather relentless days of heat! It’s kept us inside instead of enjoying the breezes from our porches and decks.
Enough about the weather, just need to ignore it and move ahead.
One thing you may need to procure for this recipe is what is referred to as Chinese cabbage. (Real name: Napa Cabbage) I used what I call the main stalk for the recipe, then I trimmed the ‘fringey’ leaf and used it for an oriental salad.
Back in the early years my folks threw the outer edges away. Mother would serve the main stalk on a vegetable tray with celery and carrots. The nutrients from any cabbage is going to be a boost to our health!
I’m returning to my hometown of Lewistown, Missouri, for a couple of days this week. A luncheon with old friends and a fast stop in Hannibal will complete my journey. The Java Jive in Hannibal has me hooked on a Bourbon Pecan decaf blend, may need to stop for another bag. It’s Ervin’s last little get away before school starts, he is a seriously committed bus driver, in our school district. I’m also hoping to enjoy a dinner at the Eagle’s Nest in Edina. Then there’s “Primos”, located in Canton, Missouri, where I’m meeting girlfriends for lunch. I love trying successful small town restaurants, just makes my day!
I have yet to freeze this new soup, if I did I might do so before adding the ramen noodles. Have a good week friends, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Asian Steak Vegetable Soup
1 large steak marinated overnight in low sodium soy sauce
1⁄2 cup low sodium soy sauce
1-2 tablespoons light olive oil
Black Pepper and smoked paprika to season well in large saucepan
1-2 additional tablespoons light olive oil
1 bunch of green onions, diced
3 stalks finely diced celery
3 carrots, skin removed, diced fine
2 cups Chinese cabbage, cut at an angle, (also known as Napa Cabbage)
1 (15.5 oz) can diced tomatoes with juice
6 ounces sliced mushrooms
1 can water chestnuts, cut in half
2-3 garlic cloves minced
8 cups beef stock, low sodium
3⁄4 teaspoon black pepper
2 packages Ramen noodles, you will not use the seasoning packet!
Trim and thinly slice the steak 24 hours in advance and place in the soy sauce.
Allow to marinate 24 hours. Cook steak in olive oil working in the black pepper and smoked paprika as it cooks. Keep heat at medium or below.
Remove steak from saucepan onto a plate. Add the additional oil and start cooking the vegetables with the firmest vegies first, ending with the garlic cloves. When al dente add can of tomatoes and water chestnuts. Bring in the beef stock and black pepper. Allow to slowly heat and then reduce to a simmer. Shortly before serving, breakup ramen noodles and add to the soup.
Remember; do not use the seasoning packet. This makes a very full pot of soup. If you want to see more liquid in this recipe I would suggest using only 1 package of ramen noodles
On the home front I continued with clean up and clean out! Made several breakfast burritos for the present and the freezer. Tried the new ‘Kettle’ version of marinara sauce, we gave it a thumbs up, definitely will purchase it again.
Used the sauce this evening with quick fix chicken Parmesan. Other prep involved a slow cooked pork butt, once again, some for now and some for the freezer! Like I’ve stated many times before, when you get started on a project stopping to cook an entire meal can take a chunk of time. Next week I’ll let you know what I think of a new freezer slaw dressing I’m working on this week.
Like many of you I look at the calendar and wonder where oh where has this summer gone? With the past 100 plus weather days here in the Ozarks most of us are ready to truly say ‘tally ho’ to these rather relentless days of heat! It’s kept us inside instead of enjoying the breezes from our porches and decks.
Enough about the weather, just need to ignore it and move ahead.
One thing you may need to procure for this recipe is what is referred to as Chinese cabbage. (Real name: Napa Cabbage) I used what I call the main stalk for the recipe, then I trimmed the ‘fringey’ leaf and used it for an oriental salad.
Back in the early years my folks threw the outer edges away. Mother would serve the main stalk on a vegetable tray with celery and carrots. The nutrients from any cabbage is going to be a boost to our health!
I’m returning to my hometown of Lewistown, Missouri, for a couple of days this week. A luncheon with old friends and a fast stop in Hannibal will complete my journey. The Java Jive in Hannibal has me hooked on a Bourbon Pecan decaf blend, may need to stop for another bag. It’s Ervin’s last little get away before school starts, he is a seriously committed bus driver, in our school district. I’m also hoping to enjoy a dinner at the Eagle’s Nest in Edina. Then there’s “Primos”, located in Canton, Missouri, where I’m meeting girlfriends for lunch. I love trying successful small town restaurants, just makes my day!
I have yet to freeze this new soup, if I did I might do so before adding the ramen noodles. Have a good week friends, Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Asian Steak Vegetable Soup
1 large steak marinated overnight in low sodium soy sauce
1⁄2 cup low sodium soy sauce
1-2 tablespoons light olive oil
Black Pepper and smoked paprika to season well in large saucepan
1-2 additional tablespoons light olive oil
1 bunch of green onions, diced
3 stalks finely diced celery
3 carrots, skin removed, diced fine
2 cups Chinese cabbage, cut at an angle, (also known as Napa Cabbage)
1 (15.5 oz) can diced tomatoes with juice
6 ounces sliced mushrooms
1 can water chestnuts, cut in half
2-3 garlic cloves minced
8 cups beef stock, low sodium
3⁄4 teaspoon black pepper
2 packages Ramen noodles, you will not use the seasoning packet!
Trim and thinly slice the steak 24 hours in advance and place in the soy sauce.
Allow to marinate 24 hours. Cook steak in olive oil working in the black pepper and smoked paprika as it cooks. Keep heat at medium or below.
Remove steak from saucepan onto a plate. Add the additional oil and start cooking the vegetables with the firmest vegies first, ending with the garlic cloves. When al dente add can of tomatoes and water chestnuts. Bring in the beef stock and black pepper. Allow to slowly heat and then reduce to a simmer. Shortly before serving, breakup ramen noodles and add to the soup.
Remember; do not use the seasoning packet. This makes a very full pot of soup. If you want to see more liquid in this recipe I would suggest using only 1 package of ramen noodles
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