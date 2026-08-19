Youth Center Carnival
August 19, 2026
The LaGrange Youth Center, 405 W. Jefferson Street in LaGrange will host a fundraising carnival August 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Activities include cornhole tournament, bounce house, games, dunk tank, Dottie’s Funnel cakes, food, face painting, balloon guy and raffle and other fun activities. Fun for the whole family. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Youth Center.
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