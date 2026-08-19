Circus Coming to Canton
August 19, 2026
Canton Main Street Association, along with other businesses and organizations are sponsoring The Culpepper Merriweather Circus to appear in Canton on Friday, August 21, with performances at 5 and 7:30 pm. Discounted tickets are available before the event at the following locations: Primo’s, United State Bank, Bank of Monticello, HomeBank, People’s Bank, Shelter Insurance and the Canton Welcome Center. Canton Main Street will make a small percentage of the ticket revenue to use for bringing other events to town and to support their other projects. Advanced ticket sales are cheaper than day of event and a higher percentage of advanced sales go to the local sponsor which could bring more events to the area. There will be a special tent rising the morning of the circus for the community at 9:30 a.m., which is free to the public and a tour that includes information about the circus, life on the road, animal care and watch the raising of the Big Top. The circus will be set up at 405 White Street, next to the Bank of Monticello.
C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 41 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top, Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids and most recently OETA’s Big Top Town. New this year is a performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, our Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, the high energy Macias family hand and foot juggling, Miss Gianna with her performing canines and everyone’s favorite Circus Clown Leo Action.
A midway will open at 4 p.m. with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting, concession stand and box office will also open.
Canton Main Street is sponsoring the Culpepper Merriweather Circus along with the following Business Support Sponsors: Healthspan, Grassland Beef, Hannibal Regional Hospital, Bank of Monticello, Shelter Insurance- Drew Horner, Pub 314, Pierce Trucking, Peoples Bank, HomeBank, United State Bank, Nationwide Transportation Services, Crenshaw’s Fix-All
Lewis County Scoop, Culver-Stockton College, L&L Hauling Service
Special appreciation for Ayers Oil Company for the use of their grass lot location for the circus, Fire Dept for the use of their dumpster and The Tire Shop for the use of their water spigot.
The two Circus show each last about 90 minutes. Everyone welcome. To learn more about the Culpepper and Merriweather, visit cmcircus.com or facebook Culpepper and Merriweather Circus.
C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 41 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top, Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids and most recently OETA’s Big Top Town. New this year is a performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, our Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, the high energy Macias family hand and foot juggling, Miss Gianna with her performing canines and everyone’s favorite Circus Clown Leo Action.
A midway will open at 4 p.m. with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting, concession stand and box office will also open.
Canton Main Street is sponsoring the Culpepper Merriweather Circus along with the following Business Support Sponsors: Healthspan, Grassland Beef, Hannibal Regional Hospital, Bank of Monticello, Shelter Insurance- Drew Horner, Pub 314, Pierce Trucking, Peoples Bank, HomeBank, United State Bank, Nationwide Transportation Services, Crenshaw’s Fix-All
Lewis County Scoop, Culver-Stockton College, L&L Hauling Service
Special appreciation for Ayers Oil Company for the use of their grass lot location for the circus, Fire Dept for the use of their dumpster and The Tire Shop for the use of their water spigot.
The two Circus show each last about 90 minutes. Everyone welcome. To learn more about the Culpepper and Merriweather, visit cmcircus.com or facebook Culpepper and Merriweather Circus.
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