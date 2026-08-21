Lewistown Library News
August 21, 2026
The summer reading slips need to be turned in by August 24. Adult programs begin Wednesday, Aug 26 at 10 a.m. with Carroll from the NE Health Council speaking on diabetes prevention.
For more information call 573-215-2601. The last children’s program for the summer was Chelsea Dunn from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.
For more information call 573-215-2601. The last children’s program for the summer was Chelsea Dunn from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.
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