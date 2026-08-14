Northeast Missouri Beekeepers Field Day - Aug 15
August 14, 2026
Northeast Missouri Beekeepers will host the fall Beekeepers Field Day Saturday August 15 2026 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. It is intended for anyone interested in bees or who has had thoughts of becoming a beekeeper. It is a safe and educational event for hands-on learning about beekeeping. If you have a bee suit, please bring it, but the club has several extra suits to loan to visitors.
The club has several hives at the airport in Lewis County, twomiles east of Monticello on Highway 16. The group will meet in a hangar for introductions and an explanation of checking out a hive. Then visitors will be dressed up in bee suits and go with experienced club members out to the hives where they will do a hive inspection, remove several frames, look for eggs, larvae, capped brood, check for pests, look for pollen and honey stores, and find the queen – maybe. If the bees have stored enough honey, they may harvest some.
Next the group will meet back at the hangar to go over educational materials and answer any questions. If there is any honey harvested, they will put those frames in the extractor and extract the honey. The extractor is powered by a hand crank and visitors will get to help crank out the honey. The group will end their day with a lunch. The event is free and open to anyone interested. Everyone welcome.
This event is free and open to the public. It is intended for anyone interested in bees or who has had thoughts of becoming a beekeeper. It is a safe and educational event for hands-on learning about beekeeping. If you have a bee suit, please bring it, but the club has several extra suits to loan to visitors.
The club has several hives at the airport in Lewis County, twomiles east of Monticello on Highway 16. The group will meet in a hangar for introductions and an explanation of checking out a hive. Then visitors will be dressed up in bee suits and go with experienced club members out to the hives where they will do a hive inspection, remove several frames, look for eggs, larvae, capped brood, check for pests, look for pollen and honey stores, and find the queen – maybe. If the bees have stored enough honey, they may harvest some.
Next the group will meet back at the hangar to go over educational materials and answer any questions. If there is any honey harvested, they will put those frames in the extractor and extract the honey. The extractor is powered by a hand crank and visitors will get to help crank out the honey. The group will end their day with a lunch. The event is free and open to anyone interested. Everyone welcome.
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