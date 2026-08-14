The Covered Dish - Easy Shrimp Creole
As is my norm, after I try a recipe that doesn’t cut it I start doing excessive digging. Good creole can handle shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage in the sauces. My favorite way to thicken up a creole is not to add any type of actual thickening. Instead consider cooking the sauce down and/or add gumbo file powder towards the end, maybe 1-2 teaspoons. This ingredient is already in my spice cabinet, but I would guess it’s not a spice most people carry. What is Gumbo File? An herbal seasoning made from dried ground leaves of the North American Sassafras Tree. This ingredient originated with the Choctaw Nation, a key thickener in creoles and gumbo. If it’s not possible to procure this spice you could go with a teaspoon of thyme and about 1⁄4 teaspoon of cloves.
You will want to play around with this recipe from beginning to end. What I like the most is the ability to make the sauce and then freeze it. Set it in the refrigerator a couple of days before you want to serve it and all you have to do is make rice and add the shrimp. I could eat this with other seafood stirred in too. Here in the Ozarks it might be crappie or something like Tilapia. For those of you purchasing something from the store. I have some scallops in the freezer which may make their way into my next batch of Creole.
Cooking rice ahead of time:
If needed you can always cook rice and then freeze it for home or for lunchboxes.
It’s about time for me to prepare my rice, bean and vegetable dish that I enjoy served on the side of a grilled or baked piece of meat. I prepare wild rice, white and/or brown rice, black beans, chopped peppers and onions, herbs galore, possibly canned diced tomatoes, and my favorite, cilantro. I mix this up, sampling as I go, Oh yes, I forgot the quinoa, I usually add that and/or barley. Freeze this up and serve it with more ‘fresh’ cilantro on top. Sauces like soy and teri yaki are good additions. If you really want to turn it into a full meal deal the rice ‘mess’ could have strips of beef or steak cooked right into it. Box it up and you’ll have lots of lunches and pre-made sides.
If you have some travel coming up or guests in the home, this is once again an easy meal to have ready in the freezer. Add a unique salad and cheesy bread, yum!
It is August, time to start thinking ahead. Simply Yours, The Covered Dish.
Easy Shrimp Creole
1 tablespoon olive oil
1⁄2 green bell pepper, chopped. It’s ok to use reds or yellows too, can increase-
1 small onion, chopped
1 cup chopped celery (about 2-3 ribs)
1 cup finely chopped carrot, and/or 1 small zucchini, chopped fine
6-8 garlic cloves
2 cans (14 1⁄2 oz.) stewed tomatoes, undrained, consider fire roasted-
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon creole seasoning
1 lb. peeled large fresh/frozen shrimp
Fresh Parsley to garnish
To expand this recipe I would do the 2 cans of stewed tomatoes plus 2, (14.5oz.) cans fire roasted tomatoes. Then add a bit more on the spices, and consider additional shrimp and other meats or seafood.
Saute pepper, onion and celery, carrot and/or zucchini in hot oil in a large nonstick or cast iron skillet about 8 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and saute one minute. Stir in chopped tomatoes, hot sauce and creole seasoning. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered at least 20 minutes. Stir in shrimp, cover and simmer about 3 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink. Serve hot over cooked rice. Serves about 4 persons.
Other things to consider putting in your homemade creole sauce would be ‘Old Bay’ spice, Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons adobo seasoning and bay leaves.
Our son, Phillip, likes me to saute the shrimp and then stir them into the sauce. This works good too, he enjoys the saute with herbs, garlic and butter!
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