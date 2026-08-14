Ewing Park Party
August 14, 2026
The annual Ewing Park Party was held August 8 with activities and fun events.
A parade, a car show with many classic vehicles, a pickleball tournament and many other events were available to fill the afternoon.
More photos in this week's publication of the PNJ.
A parade, a car show with many classic vehicles, a pickleball tournament and many other events were available to fill the afternoon.
More photos in this week's publication of the PNJ.
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