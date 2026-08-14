Ewing Park Party Parade
August 14, 2026
The Ewing parade was held August 8 as part of the Ewing Park Party. A large crowd enjoyed the many entries in the parade and children were happy to get lots of candy.
Veterans led the parade and always receive a warm welcome in appreciation of their service.
Many more photos are in this week's publication of the PNJ.
Veterans led the parade and always receive a warm welcome in appreciation of their service.
Many more photos are in this week's publication of the PNJ.
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