Ewing Park Party Parade

August 14, 2026

The Ewing parade was held August 8 as part of the Ewing Park Party. A large crowd enjoyed the many entries in the parade and children were happy to get lots of candy. 
Veterans led the parade and always receive a warm welcome in appreciation of their service. 
Many more photos are in this week's publication of the PNJ.





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