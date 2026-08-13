Canton Library Renovations
August 13, 2026
The Canton Public Library is preparing for upcoming renovations, including abatement of asbestos-containing floor tiles, the installation of new flooring, and interior painting. The library will remain open through August, with the renovation beginning on or around September 1.
To prepare for the renovation, library staff and volunteers have been packing books into boxes and dismantling shelving. The library held Drop-In Volunteer hours during the first week of August. The sixteen kids and twenty-one adults who volunteered filled up 292 boxes and disassembled 245 shelves. More volunteer opportunities are scheduled.
Books, furniture, and other materials will be moved into semi trailers donated by Nationwide Transport where they will be stored until the renovations are complete.
Contact the library or visit www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org/renovationinfo for more information about upcoming volunteer opportunities, a list of alternate locations for library resources, FAQ and more. Or call the library at 573-288-5279.
To prepare for the renovation, library staff and volunteers have been packing books into boxes and dismantling shelving. The library held Drop-In Volunteer hours during the first week of August. The sixteen kids and twenty-one adults who volunteered filled up 292 boxes and disassembled 245 shelves. More volunteer opportunities are scheduled.
Books, furniture, and other materials will be moved into semi trailers donated by Nationwide Transport where they will be stored until the renovations are complete.
Contact the library or visit www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org/renovationinfo for more information about upcoming volunteer opportunities, a list of alternate locations for library resources, FAQ and more. Or call the library at 573-288-5279.
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