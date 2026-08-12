Can-Oka: River Country Swim League Champions
August 12, 2026
The 2026 River Country Swim Championships were contested at Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy, IL on Saturday, July 25, 2026 with teams from Can-Oka, Sheridan, the Hannibal Hurricanes, the Jacksonville YMCA Sharks, the Adair County Swim Association, Twin Pikes YMCA in Louisiana and the Memphis Swim Team competing. Can-Oka, comprised of swimmers from the Sun ‘N Surf pool in Canton and the Kahoka Municipal pool once again claimed the overall championship as the large team winner, besting second place finisher Sheridan Swim Team. The Hannibal Hurricane swim team placed third overall and first in the small team division followed by the Jacksonville YMCA Sharks in fourth overall and second in the small team division.
Can-Oka showed its overall strength by placing first in ten of the 21 relays and second in 7 other relays. Can-Oka also had five swimmers win individual high point scoring honors in their respective age groups being, Hanley Kaylor in six and under girls, Reed Brennan in six and under boys, Lane Brennan in 7-8 boys, Jase Brennan in 9-10 boys, and Macy Johnson in 13-14 girls. Macy scored 56 points and was followed closely by Molly Weaver with 54 points and Braylin Ayers with 47 points.
Coaches for the Can-Oka team are Cari Weaver and Stefanie Johnson from Kahoka and Corey Moon and Jake De Coster from Sun ‘N Surf in Canton.
Can-Oka showed its overall strength by placing first in ten of the 21 relays and second in 7 other relays. Can-Oka also had five swimmers win individual high point scoring honors in their respective age groups being, Hanley Kaylor in six and under girls, Reed Brennan in six and under boys, Lane Brennan in 7-8 boys, Jase Brennan in 9-10 boys, and Macy Johnson in 13-14 girls. Macy scored 56 points and was followed closely by Molly Weaver with 54 points and Braylin Ayers with 47 points.
Coaches for the Can-Oka team are Cari Weaver and Stefanie Johnson from Kahoka and Corey Moon and Jake De Coster from Sun ‘N Surf in Canton.
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